Telangana defers TGPSC Group 2 exam after widespread protests

Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) in a notification on Friday, July 19, deferred the Group 2 exam following several large-scale protests by job aspirants.

On Friday, Group 2 job aspirants met deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Nagarkurnool MP Dr Mallu Ravi at Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat. The job aspirants urged Vikramarka to defer the TGPSC Group 2 exam, as they were also appearing for the District Selection Committee (DSC) exam, and they would be left with only two weeks to prepare for the Group 2 exam.

TGPSC issued a notification in March 2024, for 783 Group 2 posts, the exam for which was to take place on August 7 and 8.

The TGPSC Group 2 exams have now been slated for December. However, the dates will be announced later.

Responding in favour of the job aspirants, Bhatti Vikramarka said that soon a job calendar also be released ensuring that exams do not overlap.

Pointing out that 54,000 job vacancies have been filled in the government departments in the last three months, Vikramarka said that had the recruitment of government jobs been taken up swiftly in the last ten years, lakhs of families would have financially been settled well.

The job aspirants who met the deputy chief minister said that the state government was also positively responding to their demand for increasing Group 2 posts.