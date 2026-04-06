BJP’s 47th foundation day: Nabin calls to fulfil ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’

New Delhi: BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Monday, April 6, called upon party workers and leaders to connect people across the country with complete dedication and commitment and fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resolve of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Speaking on the 47th Foundation Day of the BJP, Nabin exhorted the rank and file to further expand the party’s footprints by taking inspiration from the “dedication and sacrifice” of leaders and workers who contributed to making the BJP the world’s biggest political party.

“While we are celebrating, it is also an occasion to take a resolve,” the BJP chief said, “Let’s move forward with a resolve to build a Viksit Bharat by 2047 and fulfil the dream of waiving ‘bhagwa’ (saffron) from panchayat to Parliament,” Nabin said, addressing a gathering at the party headquarters here.

Extending greetings to BJP workers and supporters, he lauded their commitment and reiterated the party’s “nation first” principle.

“It is a matter of great fortune for me that I am celebrating the party’s foundation day with all of you for the first time after becoming the national president. This is not just a day of celebration but also a moment of resolve for all of us,” he said.

Paying tribute to former party chiefs and generations of karyakartas, Nabin said the BJP’s growth has been a collective effort spanning decades.

“I extend my greetings to all former national presidents and salute all the karyakartas of those times who strengthened the party and brought it to where it is today,” he said.

Tracing the party’s ideological roots, he said that while the BJP was founded in 1980, its guiding principles date back to the Bharatiya Jana Sangh.

“The ideas and nationalism with which our senior leaders worked since the Jana Sangh days continue to inspire us even today,” Nabin said.

On the contribution of party workers, he said, “If the BJP stands in its present form today, it is because of the dedication, hard work and sacrifices of lakhs and crores of workers.”

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s address earlier, Nabin said it provided both a reflection on the party’s struggles and a roadmap for the future.

“The prime minister reminded us of our history, our struggles, and also showed us the path ahead,” he said.

Invoking the legacy of key leaders, Nabin said the BJP’s journey can be understood through the principles laid down by its founding leaders.

“If we remember the nationalism of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, the Antyodaya philosophy of Deendayal Upadhyaya and the good governance model of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, we can truly internalise the BJP’s journey,” he said, adding that Modi has successfully carried forward these principles.

Recalling the party’s difficult phases, he said BJP workers remained steadfast even during periods of electoral setbacks.

“There was a time when the party was reduced to just two seats in 1984, but our workers continued their struggle with unwavering commitment,” he said.

Nabin said the BJP’s expansion reflects the trust it has built among people through its cadre-based structure and consistent outreach.

“The faith that BJP workers have built among the people is visible across the country, and it continues to strengthen the organisation,” he added.