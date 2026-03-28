Achieving “Viksit Bharat” a collective effort of 1.4 billion citizens: Modi

Noida: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, March 28, urged citizens to work with dedication and unity to tackle global challenges, and said that the government prioritizes securing India’s interests and safeguarding “families and farmers”.

Referring to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, while addressing a gathering at the inauguration of the Noida International Airport in Jewar, the Prime Minister said achieving a “Viksit Bharat” would require collective effort and unity among 1.4 billion citizens to face global challenges.

He also stressed that the government’s priority is to enhance citizens’ convenience by saving time and reducing costs.

“I once again appeal to the people of the country that we must face this crisis calmly, with patience and unity. This is a global crisis, but we must prioritise India’s interests. That is our greatest strength,” he said.

He said he had discussed the situation in detail in Parliament and also held extensive and “very positive” deliberations with Chief Ministers of various states.

The Prime Minister also urged political parties, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, to refrain from making irresponsible statements during such times.

“Those who make remarks that harm the country may gain some points in political debates, but such actions will never be forgiven by the people,” he said, recalling how voters rejected misinformation campaigns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PM said that India is confronting the challenges arising from the ongoing conflict in West Asia with full strength and that the country is taking all necessary steps to safeguard its citizens.

**EDS: THIRD PARTY IMAGE** In this screengrab from a video posted on March 28, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering during inauguration of the newly constructed Noida International Airport, in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. (@NarendraModi/YT via PTI Photo)(PTI03_28_2026_000050B)

“Conflict has been ongoing in West Asia for over a month. India is confronting this challenge with full strength, Modi said.

Highlighting that India depends on crude oil and gas from conflict-affected regions, Modi said: The government is taking necessary steps to ensure the burden does not fall on families and farmers.”

Inaugurating the Noida International Airport, the Prime Minister said, “Today marks the beginning of a new chapter in the journey towards a Viksit Uttar Pradesh and a Viksit Bharat.”

**EDS: THIRD PARTY IMAGE** In this image posted on March 28, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel, for inauguration of the newly constructed Noida International Airport, in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. (@CMOfficeUP/X via PTI Photo)(PTI03_28_2026_000053B)

Modi said the Noida International Airport would boost economic activity in the region. “Noida International Airport will create new opportunities for farmers, small traders and youngsters of Western Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

The prime minister was accompanied by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and other dignitaries.

**EDS: THIRD PARTY IMAGE** In this screengrab from a video posted on March 28, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the newly constructed Noida International Airport, in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel are also seen. (@NarendraModi/YT via PTI Photo)(PTI03_28_2026_000051B)

Hitting out at the main opposition party in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Samajwadi Party had turned Noida into an “ATM for loot”, but under the Bharatiya Janata Party, it is now emerging as a powerful engine of development.

He added that Noida, once neglected by earlier governments, is now ready to welcome the world, reflecting the spirit of a self-reliant India.

Highlighting the government’s aviation policy, Modi said the BJP-led government has focused on expanding airport infrastructure while ensuring affordability for common citizens.

“We launched the UDAN scheme to ensure that air travel remains within the reach of ordinary families. In the past few years, more than 1.6 crore people have travelled at affordable fares under this scheme,” he said.

He added that the scheme has recently been expanded with an approved outlay of around Rs 29,000 crore, with plans to develop new airports in smaller cities and build around 200 helipads in the coming years.

“States like Uttar Pradesh will benefit significantly from this expansion,” he said.

Modi said India’s aviation sector is growing rapidly, leading to increased demand for aircraft, with airlines placing orders for hundreds of planes.

“These new aircraft and services will require a large workforce for operations, servicing and maintenance. This presents a huge opportunity for the youth,” he said, adding that the government is expanding training facilities in the aviation sector.

The Prime Minister highlighted the lack of adequate Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facilities in India in the past, noting that nearly 85 per cent of aircraft had to go abroad for servicing.

“Our government has resolved to make India self-reliant in the MRO sector. Large-scale facilities are now being developed in the country, and an MRO facility has also been launched at Jewar,” he said.

He said such facilities would not only generate revenue but also create employment opportunities for local people.

Modi said the government’s priority is to ensure convenience for citizens, save time and reduce costs.

“Modern transport systems like Metro and Vande Bharat trains are being expanded with this vision. The Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat train has already benefited more than 2.5 crore passengers, reducing travel time from hours to minutes,” he said.

Emphasising infrastructure development, the Prime Minister said the government has made unprecedented investments in the sector over the past 11 years.

“The infrastructure budget has increased more than sixfold. About Rs 17 lakh crore has been spent on highways and expressways, and over 1 lakh kilometres of highways have been constructed,” he said.

Elaborate security arrangements were put in place for the visit.

The first phase of the airport, being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 11,200 crore, is envisioned as a multi-modal transport hub with seamless connectivity through road, rail, metro and regional transport systems.

According to an official statement, the project includes a cargo hub with an initial handling capacity of over 2.5 lakh metric tonnes annually, expandable to around 18 lakh metric tonnes. The airport’s initial passenger handling capacity will be 12 million passengers per annum, scalable up to 70 million.

The Prime Minister also inspected the terminal.