BJP’s Ankham Mounika wins Khanapur Chairperson post after BRS support

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ankham Mounika secured the Khanapur Municipality Chairperson post, while Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) candidate Mohammed Shoaib was elected as the Vice-Chairman.

The BRS and BJP had earlier secured four seats each, three seats went to the Congress, and an Independent candidate won the remaining.

The election for the 12-member municipal council was suspended when the Independent announced their support for the Congress, resulting in a tie.

But then, BRS declared support for BJP’s Ankham Mounika thus declaring her the winner.

Also Read BRS secures key civic posts in Ibrahimpatnam, Kyathanpally

In addition, the pink party won the post of chairman in Ibrahimpatnam Municipality in alliance with the Communist Party of India (CPI).

BRS councillor, T Sudershan Reddy, won the election and secured the position of chairman of Ibrahimpatnam Municipality, while Muthyala Shyamala Bhaskar of BJP was elected as the vice-chairman. The voting exercise took place at the municipal council office, which saw active participation from BRS, BJP, and Congress councillors.

In the Mancherial district, the BRS-CPI alliance won chairperson and vice-chairperson positions in the 22-member Kyathanpally Municipality election.

Godishela Sandhya Rani from BRS became the chairperson and Mittapalli Saritha from the CPI became the vice-chairperson. The alliance has a majority of 14 members in the council.