BJP’s CEC approves 2nd list of candidates for MP Assembly polls

New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday approved the second list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, party sources said.

The decision was taken at the BJP’s Central Election Committee (CEC) convened by party’s National President J.P. Nadda in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

During the meeting, discussion was held for the second list of candidates for 40 Assembly seats, sources said.

Sources added that after deliberations, name of candidates for 35 seats were finalised for the second list, adding the party may release the list soon.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and State BJP President V.D. Sharma also attended the meeting.

Earlier, Modi was accorded a warm welcome at the BJP headquarters here for the grand success of the G20 Summit.

Upon the Prime Minister’s arrival, Nadda presented him a bouquet amid ‘Modi, Modi’ chants by the party workers.

Last month, the BJP had released the first list of 39 candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls, doing away with its earlier tradition of announcing the candidates after announcement of polls.

The ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh is confident that it will retain power in the state.

The Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh are scheduled to be held later this year.