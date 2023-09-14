BJP’s CEC approves 2nd list of candidates for MP Assembly polls

Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh are scheduled to be held later this year.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 14th September 2023 7:06 am IST
BJP
Representative image

New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday approved the second list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, party sources said.

Peoples Career

The decision was taken at the BJP’s Central Election Committee (CEC) convened by party’s National President J.P. Nadda in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

During the meeting, discussion was held for the second list of candidates for 40 Assembly seats, sources said.

MS Education Academy

Sources added that after deliberations, name of candidates for 35 seats were finalised for the second list, adding the party may release the list soon.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and State BJP President V.D. Sharma also attended the meeting.

Earlier, Modi was accorded a warm welcome at the BJP headquarters here for the grand success of the G20 Summit.

Upon the Prime Minister’s arrival, Nadda presented him a bouquet amid ‘Modi, Modi’ chants by the party workers.

Last month, the BJP had released the first list of 39 candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls, doing away with its earlier tradition of announcing the candidates after announcement of polls.

The ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh is confident that it will retain power in the state.

The Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh are scheduled to be held later this year.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 14th September 2023 7:06 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button