BJP’s CEC meets to decide candidates for assembly polls

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th October 2023 9:55 pm IST
Telangana BJP core meeting to chalk out strategies polls likely today
BJP

New Delhi: The BJP’s Central Election Committee met here on Friday to finalise its candidates for the coming assembly polls amid indications that the party’s top brass may field Union ministers in Rajasthan as it did in Madhya Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda among other CEC members brainstormed following hectic meetings the national leadership had with state leaders from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana in the last couple of days to address regional concerns and narrow down the list of probable.

Sources said this could be the last meeting of the BJP’s CEC, which has already met three times until now.

The BJP is yet to name any candidate for the 119-member Telangana assembly elections slated for November 30.

It has declared 41 candidates, including seven MPs, for the November 25 elections to the 200-member Rajasthan assembly and 136 for the November 17 elections to the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly.

There is a view that some Union ministers, including Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, may be fielded in the Rajasthan polls.

Its Madhya Pradesh candidates include three Union ministers and four other MPs. It has declared most of its nominees for Chhattisgarh and Mizoram assembly polls.

