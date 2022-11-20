BJP’s Manoj Tiwari questions AAP on Satyendar Jain’s massage video

Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari questioned the Aam Adami Party (AAP) over the video showing party minister Satyendar Jain getting a massage inside his jail cell.

Published: 20th November 2022 2:10 pm IST
New Delhi: Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari questioned the Aam Adami Party (AAP) over the video showing party minister Satyendar Jain getting a massage inside his jail cell.

Addressing a press conference here, Tiwari said that AAP’s response to the video is “funny”.

“Some saying he’s (Jain) getting medical treatment some saying that physiotherapy is going on. AAP said they will go to court regarding who released the video. It doesn’t matter Kejriwal ji, the truth has to come out. Now we need answers from you,” he added.

The MP also claimed that a physiotherapist reacting to the video said that physiotherapy is not a massage and is not allowed in jail premises.

“Satyendar proved in court that he has lost his memory yet while getting massage he is reading some paper and person who gave him the paper was discussing something with him. The question is what is that paper he is reading? The BJP is demanding to know about the content of that paper,” Tiwari added.

