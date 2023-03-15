BJP’s minority morcha launches Muslim outreach campaign in run-up to 2024 LS polls

New Delhi: In the run-up to the 2024 parliamentary elections, the BJP’s minority morcha on Wednesday launched a year-long Muslim outreach programme — “Sufi Samvad” — with a special focus on the Muslim-dominated districts in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Kerala and Telangana.

A team of 150 people linked to Sufism has been formed for the campaign which will culminate with a large meeting to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party’s minority morcha head Jamal Siddiqui said.

The initiative comes months after Prime Minister Modi suggested that party workers should reach out to Sufis, Bohras and Pasmandas among the Muslim community in the country.

“On the directions of Prime Minister Modi to reach out to the Sufis who are advocates of peace and harmony, this initiative has been taken,” Siddiqui told reporters here.

At the launch of the campaign on Wednesday, people working in Sufi dargahs across 30 states and Union territories gathered at the BJP headquarters to firm up various events under the campaign.

Media coordinator for the programme Yasir Jilani said the fact is that the Modi government has worked for all, irrespective of caste, creed and religion, and the objective is to reach out to the Muslim community and spread this message.

Majority of the events under this initiative will be held in the Muslim-majority districts and where there is a substantial population of Muslims.

A special focus will be laid on Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala, Bihar and Telangana, which cumulatively send 199 members to Lok Sabha.