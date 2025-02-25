BJP’s Nazia Elahi claims attack on way to Maha Kumbh, UP police refute

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minority leader Nazia Elahi on Sunday, February 23, released a video statement on social media where she claimed that she and her friends were aggressively chased and brutally attacked by Muslims while on their way to Maha Kumbh. However, the police rubbished her claims.

Nazia Elahi shared the video with the caption, “On the way to Kumbh I have been targeted by the peaceful community help me,” in an attempt to mock Muslims.

In the video which Hindutva groups have widely circulated across social media platforms, Elahi is seen crying and showing her bruises and a damaged car, claiming that Muslims aggressively chased them and launched a violent attack, leaving them critically injured.

She further asserted that they barely managed to escape from the violent Muslim mob, implying that they would have been killed otherwise.

The incident triggered anger among Hindutva outfits who expressed outrage on social media while tagging Uttatr Pradesh police demanding immediate legal action against those responsible..

Police debunk Elahi’s claims

Soon after the outrage, the Kanpur police swung into action and launched an investigation. During the legal process, the authorities found that these claims were baseless to defame the minority community.

Subsequently, the police issued a statement on social media, clarifying that the incident was entirely fabricated. The police stated that the case was about an accident which occurred after the driver fell asleep at the wheel, causing the vehicle to crash.

“No communal attack took place and the accusations made by Elahi were totally baseless and aimed at inciting communal hatred,” said police. The police authorities further warned the public not to propagate misleading claims on social media.

A video of BJP Minority leader Nazia Elahi is viral on Social media where she claims she and her friends were followed by Muslims on her way to kumbh and were attacked.

Soon after the video went viral, police put out a statement that the driver fell asleep while driving causing… pic.twitter.com/j2eB1NPWlD — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) February 24, 2025

Hindutva member’s disturbing trend to malign Muslims

This claim by Nazia Elahi, infamous for her anti-Muslim and Islamophobic rhetoric, is the latest in a series of Hindutva outfit members making false claims to stoke communal tensions.

Just days before, a staunch Hindutva woman named Kushboo Pandey who calls herself “Hindu Sherini” made similar allegations, claiming that she and her associates were brutally attacked by Muslims in Bihar’s Jamui district.

She also shared a video of herself crying and urging the Hindu community to prepare for retaliation, which resulted in a violent communal clash in which three persons were injured. The internet service was also suspended in the area to quell the volatile situation.

However, after a police investigation, it was found that Pandey and her associates were chased away after they took provocative action and attempted to enter a local mosque to recite Hanuman Chalisa.

The police later booked 10 including Pandey for promoting enmity between religious groups. Talking to PTI on Tuesday, Jamui district magistrate Abhilasha Sharma said, “Police have so far arrested a total of 10 people, including Khushboo Pandey, in connection with the clash. Three persons were injured in the clash in the Baliadih area in Jhajha.”