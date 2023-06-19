BJP’s ‘neglect’ in Manipur shows it’s interest in prolonging conflict: Cong

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday stepped up its attack on the government over the situation in violence-hit Manipur, saying “every passing day of neglect” confirms the belief that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP are interested in prolonging the conflict.

The Congress’ attack came a day after it demanded that an all-party delegation be allowed to visit the state.

In a tweet, Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said, “Manipur is burning since 49 days. On Day 50, will PM @narendramodi fly away to foreign lands, without uttering a single word on the ongoing crisis?” “Hundreds dead, thousands rendered homeless, countless churches and places of worship destroyed, and a state administration that is part of the problem, not the solution. To make matters even worse, the violence is now spreading to Mizoram as well,” the Congress leader said on Twitter.

Since the last many days, Manipuri leaders have been seeking time from Prime Minister Modi to ensure his intervention, Venugopal said.

“Every passing day of neglect confirms the belief that PM Modi and the BJP are interested in prolonging the conflict, not finding a solution,” he charged.

Taking a jibe at Modi, the Congress leader asked when will the “self-styled vishwaguru” listen to “Manipur Ki Baat”.

Posing further questions, he said, “When will he (Prime Minister Modi) speak to the country, to make a simple call for peace? When will he demand accountability from the Union Home Minister and the Manipur CM for their total failure in bringing peace?” More than 100 people have lost their lives in the violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur that broke out over a month ago.

Ten opposition parties of Manipur led by the Congress had on Saturday questioned the “silence” of Prime Minister Modi on the Manipur situation while urging him to meet them and make an appeal for peace.

Clashes first broke out in Manipur on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals – Nagas and Kukis – constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

