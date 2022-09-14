BJP’s ‘Operation Kichad’ fast tracked in Goa: Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday squarely blamed the BJP for its eight MLAs crossing over to the saffron party in Goa, saying it was resorting to such means unnerved by the tremendous response the Bharat Jodo Yatra was receiving.

“Operation Kichad of BJP in Goa has been fast tracked because of the visible success of the #BharatJodoYatra. BJP is nervous. A daily dose of diversion & disinformation is handed out to undermine the Yatra. We remain undeterred. We will overcome these dirty tricks of the BJP,” said party General Secretary Jairam Ramesh in a tweet.

Taking a jibe at the grand-old party, BJP leader and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said: “Bharat Jodo Yatra” has failed and elected representatives have instead started the “Congress Chhodo Yatra” from the coastal state.

“I think most of the Congress leaders will leave the party and join BJP. ‘Congress Chhodo Yatra’ has now started from Goa,” Sawant quipped.

After joining the BJP, Michael Lobo, one of the eight MLAs, said: “We have started the ‘Congress Chhodo and BJP ko Jodo’ yatra from Goa. While connecting with the BJP, we want to take to people Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant’s visions and strengthen them. Government schemes should reach all people and smooth functioning should take place in Goa.”

Former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat, said that instead of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress should have organised ‘Congress Jodo Yatra’.

Besides Lobo and Kamat, the others that joined the BJP are Delilah Lobo, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Rajesh Faldesai, Aleixo Sequeira and Rudolf Fernandes.