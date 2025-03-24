BJP’s Shahnawaz Hussain raises objections to Hyderabad airport’s name

He expressed disappointment over the exclusion of the names of the key contributors.

Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad: Senior BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain has raised objections to the naming of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) which is also known as Hyderabad airport. He claimed that the former Prime Minister had no role in its development. 

Speaking at the ‘Bihar Diwas 2025’ event, Hussain highlighted the contributions of three persons in the construction of the airport. 

Controversy over Hyderabad airport’s name

The BJP leader who served as the civil aviation minister during the development of RGIA credited the collaborative efforts of former defence minister George Fernandes, then-erstwhile Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu, and himself for the successful construction of the airport. 

Hussain recalled that regular meetings were held at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to monitor the progress of the project. He stated that the civil aviation minister, defence minister, and chief minister met weekly to oversee the construction and to ensure the timely completion of the airport. 

Key contributors overlooked, says Hussain

The BJP leader expressed disappointment over the exclusion of the names of the key contributors when the Hyderabad airport was inaugurated in 2008. 

He pointed out that the Congress-led UPA government under then-chairperson Sonia Gandhi named the airport after Rajiv Gandhi without acknowledging the efforts of Fernandes, Naidu, or himself. 

He also highlighted the role of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the project. 

Bihar’s infrastructure growth

During his speech, Hussain also highlighted the progress in Bihar’s infrastructure under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

He noted that several airports are being developed in the state.

