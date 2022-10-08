BJP’s ‘Tantrik’ remark: Bed at Erragadda hospital ready, retorts KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday reacted to BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s ‘Tantrik’ claim and said that a bed at Erragadda Government Health Care Hospital is ready for him to be quickly admitted so that he doesn’t turn out to be dangerous to society.

“Dear BJP boys, don’t leave this lavangam garu like this. Before he starts biting people out of madness and becomes dangerous to society with his mindless words, take him to the Erragadda hospital where there is a bed ready,” he tweeted in Telugu.

Sanjay on Saturday claimed that the state chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao resorted to the name change of his party TRS to BRS on the advice of a ‘Tantrik’.

The Karimnagar Lok Sabha MP further alleged that KCR conducts black magic rituals at his farmhouse once every three months with a black cat. “Some time ago a person who worked in his farmhouse died suddenly and there were rumors that the death was due to a human sacrifice ritual,” Sanjay said.

Sanjay further alleged that the TRS is getting ready to distribute Rs 40000 per vote in Munugode on the advice of the same ‘Tantrik‘. “But in the end, BJP will win,” he added.

On the question of the recent ED raids in the state, Sanjay said that the ED and CBI won’t sit quietly when state-owned properties are being encroached upon and crores of black money are being earned by people in the government. “Why is KCR not able to say that his family is not involved in the Liquour scam and drugs cases?” he asked.