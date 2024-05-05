BJP’s video targetting Muslims: TMC MP files complaint with Delhi Police

Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale on Sunday, May 4, filed a complaint with Delhi Police against Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Karnataka unit for its animation video targeting Muslims.

He called the video “shocking, disgusting and communal,” adding that, as per the Supreme Court’s mandated guidelines, the Delhi Police must register an FIR within 24 hours of a complaint.

Remarking that the Delhi Police showed “urgency and proactiveness” in arresting people across the country in the case of a doctored video of Union home minister Amit Shah, he said that it is to be seen if they would act with the same urgency.

“Important

Have filed a complaint with Delhi Police regarding the shocking & disgusting communal video posted by BJP Karnataka yesterday, As it discloses a cognizable offense,

@DCPNewDelhi must register an FIR within 24 hours as mandated by SC guidelines. Delhi Police was very active in arresting people across the country on charges of “editing Amit Shah’s speech”. Let’s see if the same urgency and proactiveness is shown in this case or whether the

@DelhiPolice will again protect the ruling party BJP. Also, the conduct of the ECI in this matter is incredibly shameful & deplorable. No action has yet been taken by the supposedly “independent institution” responsible for “conducting free and fair elections,” he said, attaching a copy of the complaint on X.

The animated video, captioned “Beware.. Beware.. Beware..!” in Kannada, featured apparent caricatures of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah placing an egg labelled “Muslims” in a nest of alongside three eggs marked as “SC [Scheduled Castes], ST [Scheduled Tribes] and OBC [Other Backward Classes]”

By the time of publishing this article, the video on X garnered over 4 million views.

Many users tagged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take action against the “hate”.Slamming EC’s inaction against the BJP over the video, TMC MP Saket Gokhale previously remarked: “The Election Commission of India has never seen a lower point in the history of the country.”