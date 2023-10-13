BJP’s Vijayvargiya slams Congress for `supporting’ Palestinians

Indore: BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Friday hit out at the Congress for supporting Palestinians who he said were carrying out terrorist attacks on Israel.

“Israel and Palestine are at war. The country’s (India) prime minister is with Israel, while the Congress is with the Palestinians who are carrying out terror attacks,” he told reporters here.

The Congress was, thus, siding with terrorists, he alleged.

Incidentally, the BJP-led Union government on Thursday described the strikes by Hamas on Israeli cities as “terror attacks” but also reaffirmed India’s long-standing position advocating negotiations towards establishing a “sovereign, independent and viable” state of Palestine living side-by-side at peace with Israel.