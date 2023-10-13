Why are Israelis rushing for posthumous sperm retrieval after Hamas attacks?

Family members of Israelis killed during the Hamas attacks are currently racing against time.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th October 2023 12:53 pm IST
israelis hamas
Representational photo

Following the recent Hamas attacks, Israelis are rushing to IVF specialists for posthumous sperm retrieval, a procedure that can be performed within 24 hours of death.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The family members of the victims killed during the Hamas attacks on Israel are currently racing against time. They aim to preserve the sperm of the victims for future conception.

What is posthumous sperm retrieval?

Posthumous sperm retrieval is a procedure wherein specialists collect spermatozoa from the testes of a deceased person. However, the procedure has to be done within 24-36 hours of the person’s death.

MS Education Academy

Although there have been debates over the ethics of the procedure, it enables conception through intracytoplasmic sperm injection, a form of in vitro fertilization.

Regardless of whether the sperm was retrieved from a living or deceased person, the success rate of in vitro fertilization remains the same.

Israeli forces launched attacks against Hamas

The ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict was triggered by attacks from Hamas that resulted in the deaths of hundreds of Israelis. The attacks have also left many injured.

Following the Hamas attacks, Israel initiated a retaliatory response. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) began targeting Hamas’s military infrastructure. In a recent update, IDF has asked Gaza civilians to move to the south of Gaza City. The defence forces have issued the advisory as the airstrikes against Hamas are set to intensify.

Also Read
Vacate Gaza City, move to south: Israel to Palestine’s civilians

Meanwhile, Israeli authorities are still visiting communities to ascertain the actual number of casualties caused by the Hamas attacks.

In light of the significant loss of life, the demand for posthumous sperm retrieval has surged in Israel.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th October 2023 12:53 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan is a native of Hyderabad with an M.Tech degree. He has been with Siasat since 2011. He covers stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology.
Back to top button