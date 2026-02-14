BJP’s youth wing vandalises Bangladeshi-themed food stall at Pune college

The registrar of the university told the media that preliminary information indicates unauthorized persons entered the campus.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 14th February 2026 9:58 pm IST
Hindutva youth wing cvandalise college, set fire to stall

Pune: Members of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) youth wing on February 10 reportedly vandalised a Bangladeshi-themed food stall, setting it on fire at a private university in Maharashtra’s Pune district.

The incident reportedly occurred on the campus of Maharashtra Institute of Technology World Peace University in the Kothrud area, where students set up stalls from different countries during the World Cultural Festival.

The registrar of the university told the media that preliminary information indicates unauthorised persons entered the campus. “The university is in the process of filing a police complaint,” he said.

Add as a preferred source on Google

Videos of the incident show the right-wing group members vandalising the stall while chanting religious slogans. They proceeded to set the flag of Bangladesh on fire. A member of the youth wing posted a video on Facebook, with the caption stating that they took action based on the recent reports of Hindus being tortured and burned in Bangladesh.

“Since the Yunus government came to power in Bangladesh, Hindu temples are being demolished every day, Hindu mothers and sisters are being tortured and Hindus are being burned alive. In such a situation, the same Bangladeshi ideology is being given a platform at MIT College in Pune under the cute name of ‘Global Cultural Festival’? This is extremely outrageous!” their post read.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 14th February 2026 9:58 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hate Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button