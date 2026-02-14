BJP’s youth wing vandalises Bangladeshi-themed food stall at Pune college

Pune: Members of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) youth wing on February 10 reportedly vandalised a Bangladeshi-themed food stall, setting it on fire at a private university in Maharashtra’s Pune district.

The incident reportedly occurred on the campus of Maharashtra Institute of Technology World Peace University in the Kothrud area, where students set up stalls from different countries during the World Cultural Festival.

The registrar of the university told the media that preliminary information indicates unauthorised persons entered the campus. “The university is in the process of filing a police complaint,” he said.

Videos of the incident show the right-wing group members vandalising the stall while chanting religious slogans. They proceeded to set the flag of Bangladesh on fire. A member of the youth wing posted a video on Facebook, with the caption stating that they took action based on the recent reports of Hindus being tortured and burned in Bangladesh.

“Since the Yunus government came to power in Bangladesh, Hindu temples are being demolished every day, Hindu mothers and sisters are being tortured and Hindus are being burned alive. In such a situation, the same Bangladeshi ideology is being given a platform at MIT College in Pune under the cute name of ‘Global Cultural Festival’? This is extremely outrageous!” their post read.