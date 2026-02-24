BJYM City President speaks against AIMIM leader, booked for causing traffic

Hyderabad: The Afzalgunj Police have booked Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) City President Nithin Nandhkar for allegedly using derogatory language and organising a public gathering in Jambagh without prior permission.

The incident took place during Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti celebrations near Navrang Juice Center on February 19.

Nandhkar was speaking on a stage set up on the road to a gathering of around 250 people, leading to a massive traffic jam.

His speech targeted the newly elected Mumbra Corporation and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Sahar Yunus Shaikh, who had earlier made the controversial “We will paint Mumbra green” in her victory speech. Her statement drew the ire of right-wing aligned organisations and individuals, who strongly condemned her actions.

She had since apologised for her statement.

On February 19, the BJYM leader said, while he has immense respect for the women of this country, he questioned the purpose of her remark, “Tu kiski bhasha bol rahi hai? Tere jo aaka upar bethe hue hai, unhone kahan hai… isiliye tune aisa kahan hai (Whose language are you parroting? Are those the leaders who are sitting high up?).

A case has been registered under Sections 192 ( Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 126(2) (wrongful restraint as the voluntary obstruction of a person), and 223 (punishing disobedience to orders duly promulgated by a public servant) of the BNS.