BK Hariprasad defends Umar Khalid poster at NEET protest

Bengaluru: KPCC Working President B.K. Hariprasad on Saturday, July 25, defended the display of posters supporting Umar Khalid during the recent NEET protest in Bengaluru, questioning why it had become controversial and alleging that the Central government was following a “Pakistan model.”

Speaking to reporters, Hariprasad asked what was wrong with displaying a poster in support of Umar Khalid, who is an accused in the 2020 northeast Delhi riots case.

“They have kept Umar Khalid in jail for five years. Why has a proper chargesheet not been filed? Is this Pakistan? The Central government is following the Pakistan model,” he alleged.

His remarks come after a controversy erupted at the Freedom Park NEET protest, where a participant displayed posters supporting Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, along with a placard carrying the slogan “Ukhad Le BLR Police.” Police immediately seized the posters to prevent tension, and the protest concluded peacefully.

The student displaying the posters also faced opposition from fellow protesters, who said such messages diverted attention from the main objective of the agitation against the alleged NEET question paper leak. They reportedly asked the student to leave the venue, insisting the movement should remain focused on students’ concerns.

Hariprasad also demanded accountability from the Union government over the NEET controversy. He said the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan alone would not be enough and called for Union Home Minister Amit Shah to step down as well.

The controversy has triggered a political debate, with police continuing to examine the incident and the display of the controversial posters during the protest.