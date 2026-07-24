Centre approves Rs 1,264 crore Ballari-Guntakal rail project

Bengaluru: The Union Cabinet has approved a major railway infrastructure project worth Rs 1,264 crore to construct the third and fourth railway lines between Ballari in Karnataka and Guntakal in Andhra Pradesh. The decision was taken at the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, while briefing the media after the Cabinet meeting, said the 46-km multi-tracking project will strengthen rail connectivity between Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh and is expected to be completed within three years. The project forms part of the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan aimed at improving logistics and transport infrastructure across the country.

The railway expansion will pass through three districts—Ballari in Karnataka and Anantapur and Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh. Once completed, it will extend the Indian Railways network by about 46 km and improve connectivity for nearly 99 villages with a combined population of around seven lakh.

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Vaishnaw said the additional railway lines will significantly increase line capacity on the busy Ballari-Guntakal section, which serves as a key economic corridor. He also revealed that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed Hosapete-Hubballi railway expansion is currently under preparation.

According to the Centre, the project will facilitate faster transportation of key commodities such as iron ore, dolomite, limestone, coal, steel, fertilisers and foodgrains. It is expected to create an additional freight handling capacity of 16.22 million tonnes annually, benefiting industries and businesses in the region.

The upgraded railway corridor will also improve access to tourist destinations, including Ballari Fort and the Kumaraswamy Temple, while enhancing passenger convenience and freight efficiency.