Hyderabad is gearing up for one of the biggest shopping weekends of the year as Black Friday sales roll out across fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands. Starting from November 18 and continuing into the last week of November, several international and popular labels have announced major discounts, some going up to 80% off.

For shoppers in Hyderabad, this weekend is becoming the perfect time to buy winter wear, beauty products, sportswear, and holiday gifts at lower prices. From famous sports brands to luxury beauty labels, almost every category has joined the Black Friday buzz.

Here are the confirmed Black Friday sale dates and discounts from the brands shown

Adidas – starts Nov 25, up to 60% off

UGG – starts Nov 25 upto 50%

Victoria’s Secret – starts Nov 24

Gymshark – started from Nov 18

ZARA – starts Nov 28, up to 50% off

H&M – starts Nov 29, up to 30% off

SKIMS – starts Nov 29, up to 50% off

Mango – starts Nov 29, up to 50% off

Nike – starts Nov 25, up to 50% off

Beauty & Skincare

Dior Beauty – starts Nov 29

Sephora – starts Nov 29, up to 60% off

Charlotte Tilbury – starts Nov 29, up to 30% off

Ulta Beauty – starts Nov 24, up to 50% off

Online Fashion

ASOS – starts Nov 25, up to 80% off

Myntra – Nov 27-30

Flipkart – Nov 23-28

Hyderabad Shoppers Excited

Many shoppers in Hyderabad are already planning their lists, especially with winter and holiday season around the corner. From sports shoes and party outfits to makeup kits and skincare essentials, the discounts offer something for everyone.

What to Expect

Bigger discounts toward November 29, when most global brands launch their deals.

Fast-selling items, especially footwear, beauty gift sets, and winter wear.

Crowds in malls, so early shopping is recommended.

Online deals for shoppers who prefer avoiding queues.

With international brands attracting massive interest, malls, brand outlets, and online stores are expected to see heavy traffic starting this week.

So get your wish-lists ready Hyderabad’s Black Friday shopping weekend is officially here.