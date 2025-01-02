Black tea decoction, a new trend brewing in Hyderabad’s Old City

Hyderabad: Small hotels and cafes selling black tea or decoction are mushrooming in older parts of Hyderabad city, which is more known for Irani chai.

In the past couple of years, the hotels serving different varieties of black tea to the customers for a price of Rs 20 for a full cup and Rs 10 for a single cup have mushroomed.

The craze is fast-catching in youngsters who prioritize black tea decoction over regular Irani chai available at restaurants, said cafe owners.

The black tea decoction hotels are different from Irani cafes in terms of seating arrangements. In these hotels there are chairs and round tables instead of long tables and long benches or seats that are typically found in Irani cafes.

“Different varities of black tea blends are made by adding ginger, honey, zinda talismat liquid, mint, and other ingredients as demanded by customer,” Abdul Rasheed, said a Hyderabad hotel owner.

The average sales at decoction hotel are 1000 cups a day. It means a business of about Rs 15,000 a day. These hotels start business since early mornings and continue till late night.

The ingredients especially the tea powder is sourced from MJ Market, where the wholesale market is located. “If business is good. Anywhere between Rs 4,000 to Rs 4,500 can be earned as profits easily,” a hotel owner at Talabkatta, said Naushad.

“People are preferring black decoction tea over Irani tea considering health benefits,” said a hotel owner at Rein Bazaar, Amjad Shareef.