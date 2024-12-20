Blast at Hyderabad construction site; five injured

Hyderabad: Five persons were injured following a blast at a construction site in Hyderabad’s Kokapet on Friday, December 20.

The fire was caused after a real estate firm had set off detonators at a construction site near Neopolis. The explosion sent debris flying, striking people and nearby vehicles. The authorities reportedly carried out 10 blasts at the site without a prior warning to the locals.

Following the blast, panic gripped the area. Initially, people suspected that the blast was part of a movie shoot, but later confirmed that the blast was carried out by a construction company.

A few Ayyappa Swamy devotees and construction workers at nearby labour camps were injured when huge stones from the rocks fell on them.

Based on a complaint, the Narsingi police have booked a case under sections 125 and 91B of the Explosives Act and took up an investigation.