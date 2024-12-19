Video: Telangana man sets Jawa bike on fire to lure people into betting

Hyderabad: A man in Telangana recently set a luxury bike on fire to lure people into betting. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

In the video two persons are heard talking, one of them who is a social media influencer says, “Come here I am going live, will show you how to earn Rs 20,000.”

To this, the other person said he didn’t believe it and challenged the man to set his “Jawa” on fire. Initially, the influencer was hesitant and refused to set the bike ablaze saying it cost Rs 3 lakh.

However, the person shooting the video pokes the influencer saying, “What’s the big deal, you are an influencer, you can purchase the bike again.”

Accepting the challenge, the man starts the bike and pours kerosene all over the vehicle and sets it alight. The incident is recorded to promote online betting.

As the video went viral, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) chairman VC Sajjanar stated that action would be taken against the accused for luring youth into betting. The TGSRTC chairman also warned the youth against betting.