Blockbuster film rejected by Aishwarya Rai, it earned Rs 4,100cr

Mumbai: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of India’s biggest stars, has given us unforgettable movies like Devdas, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, and Ponniyin Selvan. But did you know she turned down some Hollywood films that became massive hits? Let’s take a closer look at these surprising decisions.

Mr. and Mrs. Smith: A Missed Blockbuster

Aishwarya was offered the role of Jane Smith opposite Brad Pitt in Mr. and Mrs. Smith. The movie earned over Rs. 4,100 crore worldwide and made “Brangelina” famous. However, Aishwarya turned it down as she wasn’t comfortable with the intimate scenes. Angelina Jolie eventually took the role, and the movie became a blockbuster.

She was also offered the role of Briseis in Troy, which starred Brad Pitt as Achilles. However, Aishwarya couldn’t commit to the 6-9 months required for filming, as she had Bollywood projects lined up. Brad Pitt later said he regretted not working with her.

Aishwarya was approached for two movies with Will Smith — Hancock and Hitch. She declined due to scheduling conflicts and discomfort with some scenes. These roles went to Charlize Theron and Eva Mendes, respectively.

Despite rejecting these big films, Aishwarya shined in Hollywood with movies like Bride and Prejudice and The Pink Panther 2. Her decisions show she values her principles and commitments.