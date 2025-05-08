8000 X accounts blocked in India after govt’s executive orders

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 9th May 2025 12:58 am IST
New Delhi: Social media platform X on Thursday said it has blocked 8,000 accounts in India following executive orders from the government.

X said it received executive orders from the Indian government requiring it to block over 8,000 accounts in India, subject to potential penalties including significant fines and imprisonment of the company’s local employees.

“To comply with the orders, we will withhold the specified accounts in India alone. We have begun that process. However, we disagree with the Indian government’s demands,” X said in a post on its Global Government Affairs handle.

