Blocked drain water in Falaknuma causes hardships for locals

Hyderabad: An overflowing dirty storm water drain at Fatima Nagar’s in Vikalangula colony in Falaknuma of Hyderabad has become a pressing problem for the locals.

The narrow road connecting Fatimanagar locality with the Vattepally Roshan colony is flooded with dirty water pouring from the blocked storm water drains. Walking and driving on the road has become extremely challenging. “It doesn’t matter how carefully you drive, dirty water is splashed on your clothes,” said a small-time fruit trader Md Basith.

The unhygienic conditions have forced women and children staying in asbestos-roofed dwellings to confine themselves to their houses. “Due to the bad smell coming from the dirty drain water, we are unable to open the windows. We are getting suffocated in tiny rooms,” said Azmathunnisa, a housewife.

A huge pothole welcomes motorist who tries to navigate the road in Fatima Nagar’s in Vikalangula colony.

There is another senior problem emerging from the stagnant water – a perfect breeding ground for swarms of mosquitoes. “Mosquito problems have increased since a few days due to the still dirty water drain. We are putting phenyl to prevent mosquito breeding, but it’s all in vain,” complained another woman.

Locals have demanded public representatives and officials visit the locality and resolve the issue because of the month of Ramzan.

A similar case of dirty storm water drain had been reported near the Murali Manohar Swamy Temple at the Kishanbagh area, causing hardships to locals.

The stormwater drain has been overflowing for the past ten days. Despite several complaints to the GHMC, the problem persists.

The residents complained of a foul smell emanating due to the constant flow of dirty water on the main road of the colony. “People are facing problems due to it. Some families do not at all open the doors and windows of their houses to avoid the smell. Imagine their plight at a time when the temperatures are soaring,” said V Kamal Kishore, a local resident.