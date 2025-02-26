Overflowing drain near Kishanbagh temple leaves residents struggling

Hyderabad: An overflowing drain near the Murali Manohar Swamy Temple at Kishanbagh is causing a lot of problems for the local people.

The stormwater drain has been overflowing for the past ten days and despite the residents alerting the GHMC officials, the problem continues to persist. “Today is the Shivarathri festival and many people are coming to the temple. Ten days ago, we informed the GHMC about the problem and so far it was resolved,” said Arjun Sai Rana, a resident and an advocate.

The residents complained of a foul smell emanating due to the constant flow of dirty water from the stormwater drains on the main road of the colony. “People are facing problems due to it. Some families do not at all open the doors and windows of their houses to avoid the smell. Imagine their plight at a time when the temperatures are soaring,” said V Kamal Kishore, a local resident.

The slush accumulated on the road due to the flow of dirty water has made the road slippery. “People are avoiding the road for fear of skidding or falling down while navigating through the slushy and dirty water-filled road. The GHMC should have acted on the complaint prioritizing it over other grievances in view of the presence of the temple,” complained Raghu Shetty, a local businessman.

A woman complained the children are not using the road to go to their school for fear of developing health-related problems. “Children are using alternate roads to go to schools or other places. Passing through the road itself makes one sick,” said a local woman.

The people have asked the local MLA and the corporator to help them resolve the problem at the earliest.