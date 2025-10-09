Blue Dart Express launches instant digital account opening platform

Mumbai: Express logistics firm Blue Dart Express Ltd on Thursday announced the launch of its instant digital account opening platform that allows businesses of all sizes to open accounts and start shipping with the company in just 10 minutes.

Digital Account Opening (DAO) platform will power businesses and fuel their growth by enabling them to open accounts anytime, anywhere, through a seamless five-stage digital process– profile creation, plan selection, KYC verification, Aadhaar-enabled agreement signing, and prepaid card recharge, Blue Dart said.

Once complete, customers can immediately begin shipping using their Digital Prepaid Card (DPC), while every interaction is intelligently tracked and supported in real time by Blue Dart’s system, it stated.

“The launch of our Digital Account Opening Journey marks a pivotal step in simplifying logistics for businesses of every scale. By reducing onboarding time from days to minutes, we are empowering MSMEs, e-commerce sellers, and growing enterprises to ship faster and more seamlessly. This innovation reflects our commitment to digital transformation, customer-centricity, and future-ready logistics solutions,” said Dipanjan Banerjee, Chief Commercial Officer, Blue Dart Express.

Post onboarding, they can choose from three pre-defined shipping plans or opt for a customized plan tailored to their business needs, Blue Dart said.