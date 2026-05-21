BMTC plans direct airport bus services to nearby districts

Bengaluru: In a major relief for air travellers, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation is planning to introduce direct bus services from Kempegowda International Airport to several nearby districts and towns around Bengaluru.

At present, lakhs of passengers from different parts of Karnataka travel to Bengaluru’s Majestic bus station before heading to the airport. To reduce travel inconvenience and improve connectivity, BMTC is now considering launching direct express bus services from the airport to places beyond the Bengaluru Metropolitan Area limits.

BMTC currently operates nearly 6,750 buses, including electric buses, across Bengaluru and surrounding regions. The transport corporation caters to nearly 30 to 35 lakh passengers daily.

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As part of its expansion strategy, BMTC has already extended operations up to nearly 70 kilometres beyond the Greater Bengaluru Area limits. Services are currently being operated to places such as Ramanagara, Kanakapura, Anekal, Magadi and Tumakuru, including express bus services.

Officials said if there is sufficient demand from airport passengers travelling to these regions, BMTC may introduce direct airport express buses connecting these towns and districts to Kempegowda International Airport.

Currently, nearly 150 BMTC buses operate daily between the airport and various parts of Bengaluru city. Around 12,000 to 15,000 passengers reportedly use BMTC’s Volvo airport services every day.

Officials believe that introducing direct airport connectivity to nearby districts would help passengers save both time and money while also reducing dependence on multiple transport modes and avoiding Bengaluru’s traffic congestion.

At present, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation already operates bus services from the airport to several towns across the state. BMTC officials said the corporation is now exploring the possibility of extending similar services to areas within its operational network based on passenger demand.

Meanwhile, BMTC has also requested airport authorities to allot an additional bus bay line at the airport premises. Currently, BMTC and KSRTC buses reportedly share a single line for bus parking and passenger boarding.

Airport authorities have reportedly agreed in principle to the request, and BMTC expects additional space to be made available in the coming months.

If implemented successfully, the proposed expansion is expected to significantly improve airport connectivity for passengers travelling from Bengaluru’s surrounding districts and suburban regions.