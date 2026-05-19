Karnataka HC restrains transport strike; directs govt to hold talks with employees

Bengaluru: In a major relief to commuters across Karnataka, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday, May 19, restrained transport unions from proceeding with the statewide strike planned for May 20. The court directed the transport employees’ unions and the state government to resolve the issue through discussions instead of disrupting public transport services.

The order was passed by a division bench comprising Justice Suraj Govindaraj and Justice K. Manmadha Rao while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by a working woman and a construction labourer challenging the proposed strike by transport employees.

During the hearing, the petitioners argued that the strike would severely affect lakhs of daily commuters, workers, students and patients across the state. The court was informed that strikes by transport employees had already been prohibited under the KESMA Act from January 1 to June 30. It was also pointed out that the conciliation process initiated by the Labour Commissioner in July 2025 is still pending, with the next hearing scheduled for May 25.

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The petitioners further contended that the unions had issued only a seven-day strike notice instead of the mandatory 14-day notice period, making the proposed agitation legally questionable. They also highlighted that SSLC supplementary examinations are scheduled during the same period, and disruption in bus services could affect thousands of students appearing for exams.

Taking these factors into consideration, the High Court directed transport unions not to go ahead with the strike and instructed the government to initiate immediate discussions with employee representatives. Notices were also issued to the state government and transport unions.

The development comes a day after the conciliation meeting held at the Labour Bhavan in Bengaluru ended without any breakthrough. Despite repeated requests from officials, transport union leaders had refused to withdraw the strike call and insisted on direct talks with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Union leaders had warned that the strike would continue unless their demands were addressed.