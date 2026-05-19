Karnataka to witness medical shop bandh tomorrow

Bengaluru: Even as Karnataka faces the possibility of major disruption in bus services due to the proposed transport employees’ strike on May 20, people across the state are now staring at another inconvenience with private medical shops set to remain closed as part of a nationwide protest. The bandh call by pharmacy owners and distributors has received significant support in Karnataka, raising concerns over the availability of medicines during emergencies.

The nationwide protest has been organised by pharmacy associations to press for the fulfilment of various demands and to draw the attention of the Central government towards the issues faced by private medical shop owners and distributors. In Karnataka, the protest has been backed by the Karnataka Chemists and Druggists Association (KCDA), while several other pharmacy bodies, including the Karnataka Pharma Retailers and Distributors Organisation (KPRDO), have extended moral support to the agitation.

One of the key concerns raised by the associations is the growing trend of online medicine sales through e-pharmacy platforms. Pharmacy owners allege that medicines are being sold online without proper written prescriptions, violating regulations and posing a serious threat to public health. They argue that unrestricted online sales are encouraging misuse of medicines and adversely affecting small and traditional pharmacy businesses.

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The associations have also expressed concern over large corporate companies offering deep discounts on medicines to attract customers. According to them, such practices are severely impacting the survival of neighbourhood medical stores, many of which are already struggling to compete with online platforms and large retail chains.

As part of the protest, private medical shops across the country are expected to remain shut for the entire day on May 20. However, pharmacies operating inside hospitals are likely to function normally to ensure emergency healthcare services are not affected.

The bandh is expected to create inconvenience for the general public, especially patients who rely on regular medication for chronic illnesses. With transport services also likely to be disrupted due to the proposed strike by transport employees, citizens have been advised to purchase essential medicines in advance to avoid difficulties during emergencies.

The twin impact of a possible transport shutdown and closure of medical shops has triggered concern among residents in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka, with many fearing difficulties in accessing healthcare services and essential supplies if both protests witness large-scale participation.