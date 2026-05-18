Karnataka DGP issues strict guidelines to curb custodial torture, lockup deaths

Bengaluru : In a major move aimed at preventing custodial torture and lockup deaths, the Karnataka Police has introduced stringent new guidelines under the newly implemented Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Director General and Inspector General of Police Dr. M. A. Saleem has issued “Standing Order-1060” to ensure transparency, accountability and immediate legal action in cases involving police custody abuse.

The new order mandates that local police officers must immediately register an FIR whenever allegations of custodial assault or torture surface. Officials have also been directed to promptly secure CCTV footage from the police station or surrounding areas to prevent tampering or destruction of evidence.

As per the guidelines, statements of victims, witnesses and all postmortem procedures must compulsorily be audio and video recorded. The police department has stressed that these measures are intended to ensure fair investigation and prevent any attempt to shield guilty officials.

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The standing order further directs police personnel to complete spot mahazar procedures under Sections 103 and 185 of the BNSS without delay in all custodial violence cases. The department has specifically warned against local police interference in investigations and ordered strict adherence to procedural transparency.

In cases of custodial death, police are required to immediately inform the concerned judicial magistrate and initiate inquest proceedings along with judicial inquiry. Videography of the entire postmortem process has also been made mandatory.

Once a custodial death case is transferred to the Crime Investigation Department, CID officials will personally revisit the crime scene and conduct an independent review of the mahazar and evidence collection process.

DGP Dr. M. A. Saleem has warned that any violation of the newly issued procedures will invite strict legal and departmental action against responsible officers. He emphasised that custodial violence and lockup death incidents severely damage the credibility and reputation of the police department and that accountability would now be fixed directly on officers failing to follow the rules.