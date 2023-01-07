BMW launches two new models including EV

Diesel variant will be introduced later

Published: 7th January 2023 8:43 pm IST
Chennai: Luxury car maker BMW on Saturday announced the launch of its BMWi7 – petrol and electric – powered models.

The BMW 740i M Sport is locally produced at BMW Group Plant, Chennai while the all-electric BMW i7 xDrive60 is available as a completely built-up unit (CBU), BMW India said.

According to the company, the diesel variant will be introduced later.

While bookings for the two models can be done at the dealerships, deliveries will begin in March 2023.

The cars are available at an ex-showroom price of Rs 1,70,00,000 for BMW 740i M Sport and Rs 1,95,00,000 for BMW 17xDrive60.

BMW Group India closed 2022 selling 19,263 vehicles.

