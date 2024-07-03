BMW posts strong performance in H1, sees over 21 pc boost in car sales in India

New Delhi: BMW Group India has posted a strong performance in the first half (H1) of 2024 (January-June) as it witnessed a boost of over 21 per cent in car sales (BMW+MINI), fuelled by high demand for its sports activity vehicles, luxury class and electric cars.

The luxury carmaker delivered 7,098 cars (BMW and MINI) and 3,614 motorcycles (BMW Motorrad). BMW sold 6,734 units and MINI 364 units.

“The strong affinity for our vehicles is driven by our competitive edge in exclusive mobility paired with unmistakable driving pleasure and best-in-class innovations,” Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said in a statement.

BMW electric vehicles (EV) emerged as the top choice of luxury consumers when it comes to sustainable mobility — 397 units of fully electric BMW and MINI cars were sold in the first six months.

It also becomes the first luxury car manufacturer in the country to cross the milestone of over 2,000 EV deliveries to date.

BMW iX is the most popular luxury EV in India with over 1,000 units sold to date, according to the company.

BMW luxury class vehicles registered a growth of over 17 per cent, contributing 18 per cent to total sales.

The BMW X7 was the highest-selling luxury class model.

BMW Sports Activity Vehicles (SAV) contributed 54 per cent to sales, posting a growth of over 24 per cent.

BMW X1 was the most popular SAV with around 19 per cent share in sales.

BMW 3 Series was the highest-selling BMW sedan with a 17 per cent share, the company mentioned.