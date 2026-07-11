Boat carrying Indian tourists capsizes in Vietnam, 15 feared dead

Hanoi: As many as 15 people, including Indian tourists, are feared dead in a boat capsize incident near Vietnam’s Phu Quoc Island on Saturday, July 11, according to a local media report.

According to Vietnamese news portal VN Express International, the speedboat was carrying 32 Indian tourists and four crew members from Hon May Rut to An Thoi Port when it capsized about 400 metres off Hon May Rut Ngoai, throwing everyone on board into the sea.

The passengers included five from Andhra Pradesh and 17 from Tamil Nadu. Out of these, two people from AP were safe while the rest were hospitalised.

Citing initial information from authorities in the Phu Quoc Special Economic Zone, the news portal said nearby tourist boats rushed to assist before border guards, the navy, the coast guard and other forces joined the search-and-rescue operation.

A total of 15 people were killed, it said.

Earlier, the Indian Embassy in Hanoi said that it set up control rooms as search and rescue operations would continue.

But the Indian mission is yet to share details about the deaths.

“In a tragic incident, a boat carrying several Indian tourists has capsized near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam,” the embassy said in a post on X.

It said control rooms have been established at the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City and at the Embassy in Hanoi to provide information and assistance.

The first control room can be reached at: +84 36 281 7930, +84 91 552 37 14 and +84 33 452 0414. The other one in Hanoi can be reached at: +84 91 308 9165. They are available for any assistance and queries, the Indian mission said.

“In a tragic incident, a boat carrying several Indian tourists has capsized near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam,” the embassy said in a post on X.

In a tragic incident, a boat carrying several Indian tourists has capsized near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam a few hours ago.



Exact details of the incident are being ascertained as search and rescue operations by local authorities are ongoing.



In order to provide information… — India in Vietnam (@AmbHanoi) July 11, 2026

A boat carrying several Indian tourists capsized near Vietnam’s Phu Quoc Island on Saturday, July 11, the Indian Embassy in Hanoi said.



At least 15 tourists are feared dead in the accident. The Indian mission has set up control rooms as search and rescue operations continue. The… pic.twitter.com/KSxUfmXAdJ — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 11, 2026

The first control room can be reached at: +84 36 281 7930, +84 91 552 37 14 and +84 33 452 0414. The other one in Hanoi can be reached at: +84 91 308 9165

They are available for any assistance and queries, the Indian mission said.