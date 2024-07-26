Bobby Deol, Jr NTR to share screen space for the first time!

Hyderabad: Devara, starring Jr NTR, is currently one of the most awaited upcoming Tollywood movies. Directed by Koratala Siva, this film marks their second collaboration after the blockbuster success of Janatha Garage. Devara is being made in two parts and is set for a pan-Indian release, promising a grand cinematic experience.

One of the most intriguing aspects of this project is the Bollywood touch. Janhvi Kapoor takes on the female lead role, while top Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan plays the lead antagonist. Saif has already completed filming most of his portions, adding to the film’s excitement.

Bobby Deol Joins Jr NTR’s Devara

In a fresh development, Bollywood actor Bobby Deol has been roped in for another interesting role. Bobby Deol, who made a massive comeback with a negative role in Animal, is currently busy with several film projects. In Devara, he will also portray a character with negative shades.

Bobby Deol is set to join the film’s set soon. Reports suggest that while he will have limited screen presence in Devara: Part 1, he will feature in a full-length role in the second part.

The first part of Devara is slated for release on September 27.