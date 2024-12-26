Bodies of 3, including female police constable, found in Telangana lake

Hyderabad: A female police constable including two other individuals allegedly died by suicide after jumping into the Adluru Yellareddy Pedda Lake in Kamareddy district, Telangana on Wednesday, December 25.

The trio identified as Shruthi is female constable, Sub-Inspector Sai Kumar, and Nikhil who was a computer operator reportedly disappeared after their phones were switched off Wednesday afternoon. Their absence came to light when search operations began led by Kamareddy district SP Sindhu Sharma.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the mobile signals of Bhiknoor SI Sai Kumar, Bibipet police station constable Shruthi, and Nikhil were last traced near the lake in Telangana. A car and footwear, believed to belong to the SI, were found at the site.

SP Sindhu Sharma stated that it was too early to determine whether the incident was a case of suicide, accidental drowning, or foul play. “Details will be disclosed after a thorough investigation and autopsy reports,” she said.

According to police, Shruthi left Bibipet police station on Wednesday morning after her duty but did not return home. Her family, concerned after failing to contact her, informed senior officials prompting the search.

However, Sai Kumar’s family members do not believe that he died by suicide. They believe that he may have lost his life while trying to save two others.]

(With inputs from IANS)