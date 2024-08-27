Bodies of two girls found hanging from tree in UP

Farukkhabad: The bodies of two teenaged girls were found hanging from a tree in a mango orchard outside a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehgarh on Tuesday, with police launching an investigation into what it prima facie believed to be a case of double suicide.

The Dalit girls, aged 18 and 15, had left their homes on Monday around 10 pm to visit a nearby temple on the occasion of Janmashtami but did not return, police said, adding that both the girls were residents of the Bhagautipur village.

The incident drew sharp criticism of law and order from the Samajwadi Party, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said it was time to put “women’s safety above party politics” as he called for an “impartial” inquiry into the matter.

Superintendent of Police (Fathegarh) Alok Priyadarshi said the bodies were recovered outside a village in the Kayamganj police station area on Tuesday morning and a probe is underway in the matter.

“Upon being alerted about it, a local police team reached the spot for inspection. The girls are said to be 15 and 18 years old. They are said to be close friends and lived in the same neighbourhood. The bodies were hanging with two ‘dupattas’ which were tied together.

“The necks were tied at each end of the “dupatta” which went across the tree,” Priyadarshi said.

Prime facie it appears to be a case of suicide but the details could be ascertained only after the post-mortem report, he said.

The district police chief said a mobile phone was found near the tree and a SIM card from the clothes of one of the girls. These recovered items have been sent for further probe so that other details could be obtained.

The families of the girls have been contacted and a written complaint is being received from them, he said.

Police teams have been formed to crack the case, he added.

Taking to X, Yadav said in Hindi, “It is a very sensitive incident that the bodies of two girls, who had gone out to see Janmashtami celebrations in Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh, were found hanging from a tree.

उप्र के फ़र्रूख़ाबाद में जन्माष्टमी उत्सव देखने निकली दो बच्चियों की लाशें पेड़ पर लटकी मिलना, एक बेहद संवेदनशील घटना है।



भाजपा सरकार इस मामले में तत्काल निष्पक्ष जाँच करे और हत्या के इस संदिग्ध मामले में अपनी आख्या प्रस्तुत करे। ऐसी घटनाओं से समाज में एक भयावह वातावरण बनता है,… pic.twitter.com/v5PnYsVwXR — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) August 27, 2024

“The BJP government should immediately conduct an impartial inquiry into this matter and submit its report on this suspicious case of murder. Such incidents create a horrific atmosphere in society, which causes deep mental trauma to women. The inevitable time has come to raise ‘women safety’ as a serious issue, rising above politics.”

“In Farrukhabad, the bodies of two girls who had gone to the temple on the day of Janmashtami were found hanging in a mango orchard. Who hanged them here? Why did they hang them? Nobody knows anything. “This state has become a crematorium for women. No woman who steps out of her home feels safe here. The government must take some concrete steps to rein in these fearless beasts! Till when will our sisters and daughters continue to live in fear?” the UP Congress posted on X.

AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh told PTI Videos in Lucknow that a comprehensive investigation should be done in the case and strict action should be taken against those guilty.