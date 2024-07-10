Body of Kuwaiti woman found in Jubail desert in Saudi Arabia

The body of a Kuwaiti woman who had reportedly gone missing in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) was found in a desert area near al-Jubail.

Saudi authorities found the body of a woman after her husband claimed that he left her at the Kingdom’s airport restroom while driving back to Kuwait with their son over the weekend and later confessed to killing her, local media reported.

The husband later informed the woman’s family that she had disappeared in Saudi Arabia, causing them to alert the authorities.

As per a report by Arab Times, the repatriation of a woman’s body is ongoing, but the motives behind the crime remain unclear.

On Tuesday, July 9, Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior said that Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al Sabah received a call from his Saudi counterpart, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif, to follow up on the matter.

It added that Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif “expressed his concern and direct follow-up on the case of the woman’s body found in the desert.”