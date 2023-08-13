Body of nurse ‘gang-raped’ by doctor, hosp staff found in Bihar

A nurse was allegedly gang-raped and murdered by staff of a private nursing home, including a doctor, in Bihar’s East Champaran district. Her body was found in an ambulance in Muzaffarpur.

The incident took place on Friday, police said. The victim was a widow and she is survived by 4-year-old son.

A case has been filed against five individuals based on a complaint filed by the victim’s mother. Police have arrested a compounder while the accused doctor and the others remain at large. The victim’s mother stated in her complaint that Dr Jayaprakash Das had offered her a job at his clinic.

She said that her daughter went to the nursing home on August 8 and did not return. Later her body was found in an ambulance 80 km away.

Police have sealed the nursing home and search for the doctor and other accused continues.