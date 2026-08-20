Bogus students, liquor bottles found at ZP school: Dipke

Dipke visited the ZP primary school as part of his party's ongoing 'School Thik Karo' (improve government schools) campaign.

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CJP founder Abhijeet Diple addresses media in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026.
CJP founder Abhijeet Diple addresses media in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026. (Source: PTI)

Latur: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leader Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday, August 20, claimed that bogus students were found seated in the classrooms during his visit to a Zilla Parishad school at Ausa in Latur district, and liquor bottles were found on its premises.

Dipke visited the ZP primary school as part of his party’s ongoing ‘School Thik Karo’ (improve government schools) campaign.

The block education officers responsible for the poor condition of the schools in the area, who remain unavailable in the name of official tours, should be suspended within eight days, he demanded.

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The ZP school at Ausa, over 500 km from Mumbai, lacked drinking water and its toilets had been cleaned shortly before his arrival, he told reporters.

The premises had also been cleaned only a day earlier, he claimed, adding that photographs taken during the visit indicated that illegal activities were taking place within the school compound where liquor bottles were also found.

Some students seated in the classrooms were not on the school’s rolls, Dipke alleged.

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When he asked a teacher holding additional charge in the headmaster’s absence about this, the teacher said he did not know who had brought them, the CJP leader said.

The school’s walls were damaged by rainwater, he noted.

“The government has failed to provide adequate facilities in government schools, and students are not getting equal opportunities. Until every child gets equal opportunity, we cannot claim that the country is truly developing,” Dipke said.

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