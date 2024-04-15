Bold move! Salman Khan announces new business venture in Dubai

Mumbai: In the early hours of April 14, an unsettling incident occurred outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s Mumbai residence. According to reports, at around 4:55 am, two individuals on a motorcycle fired three shots into the air before speeding away.

However, Salman Khan remained undeterred by the incident, as he made a significant announcement today. Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor shared a video promoting his fitness equipment brand ‘Being Strong’ and revealed its launch in Dubai.

In the video, Bhaijaan highlighted the brand’s features and expressed his excitement about its availability in Dubai. He wrote, “So happy to share that my fitness equipment brand Being Strong will now be available at Diamondz by @danubeproperties in Dubai!”

Salman Khan’s entrepreneurial spirit is well-known, with investments spanning from gym equipment to production houses. His diverse portfolio, including the renowned Being Human brand, continues to yield substantial income.

Speaking about yesterday’s incident, Salman Khan and his family, who were present at home during the firing, remained unharmed, thanks to their Y-plus category security cover. While the police investigate the incident, a Facebook post purportedly by Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, claimed responsibility for the firing.

VIDEO | Firing incident outside actor Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai caught on CCTV.



(Source: Third Party)



STORY | FIR registered after firing outside actor Salman Khan’s home in Mumbai; bike recovered



READ: https://t.co/FDWOrtuNxF pic.twitter.com/blCLfnFQTG — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 14, 2024

VIDEO | Security was beefed up outside actor Salman Khan's residence in Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, Mumbai following firing of gunshots by two men yesterday. pic.twitter.com/Po2YxkoHyE — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 15, 2024

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan will soon begin shooting for AR Murugadoss’ upcoming venture ‘Sikandar’ that is slated to hit the screens on Eid 2025.