Mumbai: Before perfectly curated posts, film promotions and viral hashtags took over social media, Bollywood celebrities were simply trying to figure out Twitter, now known as X.

A social media post featuring the alleged first tweets of several Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Akshay Kumar, is now grabbing attention. From random links to sleepy 5 am thoughts, their early posts offer a nostalgic glimpse into a far simpler era of social media.

Bollywood celebrities and their first tweets

1. Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar seemingly joined Twitter by dropping a shortened URL on May 4, 2009. No introduction, no caption, just a mysterious link.

2. Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma’s first tweet perfectly captured the confusion of joining a new platform. On July 8, 2009, she simply wrote, “Figuring this out.”

3. Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra kept things equally simple with, “Testing… 123…” on June 18, 2009. Little did she know that she would eventually become one of the most followed Indian celebrities worldwide.

4. Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan joined the platform on January 3, 2010, after some convincing from filmmaker Karan Johar.

“Hi everyone. Being extremely shy I never thought I would be here. But my friend @kjohar25 insisted that I should learn to share my life,” SRK wrote.

5. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone made her Twitter debut at 5:24 am on January 6, 2010. She wrote, “Tweet tweet!! Its 5 am and all my tweetmates must be fast asleep… so I welcome myself to twitterverse…:-)”

6. Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan used his first tweet to promote Shah Rukh Khan’s My Name Is Khan. “Spread humanity with a vengeance. GO WATCH MY NAME IS KHAN… and for the record, my name is HRITHIK ROSHAN,” he posted on February 11, 2010.

7. Salman Khan

Salman Khan’s first tweet arrived on April 13, 2010, and had a hilarious explanation behind it. “Arbaaz ne kaha ke tweet kar toh banta hai boss,” he wrote, revealing that his brother Arbaaz Khan had convinced him to post.

The resurfaced tweets have left fans nostalgic for the time when celebrities used social media without elaborate announcements, promotional strategies or picture-perfect feeds. Sometimes, all it took was “Testing… 123…” to make a memorable debut.