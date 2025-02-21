Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri’s secret wedding held in Los Angeles

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri and businessman Tony Beig have reportedly tied the knot in a quiet, private ceremony. The wedding took place at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, last weekend. According to reports from another source online, the ceremony was planned in less than two days, making it a truly spontaneous and intimate event.

The couple ensured complete privacy, allowing only close family and friends to attend. No pictures from the event were leaked online, keeping the special moment away from public attention.

A Love Story That Began in 2022

Nargis and Tony started dating in 2022 and, after nearly three years together, decided to take their relationship to the next level. Sources reveal that the couple is now enjoying their honeymoon in Switzerland, as shared on their Instagram stories.

Wedding Confirmation from Social Media

The news was first shared on a reddit community, where a user confirmed that Nargis had married her long-term boyfriend, Tony, in a secret ceremony. The insider also mentioned that the couple’s wedding happened under the radar, maintaining complete privacy until their honeymoon posts began to surface on social media.

Who is Tony Beig?

For those unfamiliar, Tony Beig is a Kashmiri-born businessman living in Los Angeles. He is the CEO of the Dioz Group, managing businesses across fashion, real estate, and medical products. Tony has also dipped his toes into film production, having produced a Hollywood movie in the past.

Nargis Fakhri’s Personal Life and Career

Nargis Fakhri debuted in Bollywood with the 2011 hit Rockstar opposite Ranbir Kapoor. She later featured in films like Main Tera Hero, Madras Café, Housefull 3, and Dishoom.

Her love life has often grabbed headlines, including her previous relationship with actor Uday Chopra and flings with American director Matt Alonzo and chef Justin Santos. Now, it seems she has found lasting love with Tony Beig.

Though the couple has yet to make an official announcement, fans are eagerly waiting for a confirmation.