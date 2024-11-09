Bollywood actress to take away Samantha’s project: Reports

Hyderabad: The excitement for Pushpa 2: The Rule is growing as fans look forward to the movie’s release on December 5, 2024. The first part, Pushpa: The Rise, became a huge hit across India, especially with Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s performance in the song “Oo Antava.”

Her appearance in this song added a glamorous touch that fans loved. Many were hoping to see Samantha in a similar role for the sequel, but reports say this may not happen.

Samantha’s Cameo in Pushpa 2?

Although Samantha was initially considered for another special song in Pushpa 2, it seems plans have changed. There’s a chance she might make a cameo, but there’s no official confirmation. Her bold performance in “Oo Antava” was her first item song, which drew a lot of attention, especially after her recent personal challenges. Even now, the song remains popular, and fans still talk about her impact on the first movie.

Sreeleela Takes Center Stage

Director Sukumar has chosen Sreeleela to lead the new dance number in Pushpa 2. After considering various actresses, Sreeleela was selected to bring fresh energy to the song. Shooting for the high-energy track began on November 5, with a colorful set specially designed for the sequence. Composed by Devi Sri Prasad, the song aims to recreate the magic of “Oo Antava.”

Rumors also suggest that a Bollywood actress might join Sreeleela in this song. With Allu Arjun’s signature dance moves, Sreeleela’s charm, and possibly another star, this song is set to be a major highlight of the film. Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 will feature Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj.