Bollywood celebs shower costly gifts at Ambani wedding: Report

Mumbai: Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, tied the knot with Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, on July 12. The event was a dazzling affair, drawing a stellar guest list from the worlds of entertainment, politics, and business. The who’s who of Bollywood, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Madhuri Dixit, graced the occasion with their presence. Social media is still abuzz with videos and photos from this grand celebration.

The Magnificent Wedding Gifts

Reports have surfaced revealing the extravagant gifts the couple received from their VVIP guests. According to BollywoodLife, Shah Rukh Khan gifted Anant and Radhika a luxurious apartment in France worth Rs 40 crore. The Bachchan family presented an exquisite emerald necklace valued at Rs 30 crore. Close friends Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor gifted a Mercedes worth Rs 9 crore. Salman Khan’s gift was a high-end sports bike valued at Rs 15 crore, while Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone presented a customized Rolls Royce worth Rs 20 crore.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal reportedly gave the newlyweds a gold chain valued at Rs 19 lakh. Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani chose a handmade shawl worth Rs 25 lakh as their gift. Akshay Kumar’s gift was a gold pen worth Rs 60 lakh.

It is important to note that these reports have not been confirmed by the involved parties, and many such claims are circulating online. Some viral clips even suggest that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg gifted the couple a private jet worth Rs 300 crore, and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos gave them a luxurious car worth Rs 11.5 crore.

This wedding was indeed a blend of elegance, opulence, and memorable moments, making it a night to remember.