Mumbai: Vijay Mallya, once known as the flamboyant “King of Good Times,” is back in headlines again—this time not for his legal troubles, but for the luxurious Kingfisher Villa he once owned in Goa. This stunning sea-facing property in Candolim, North Goa, was the heart of his lavish parties and high-profile lifestyle. However, after Mallya fled to the UK in 2016 amid a Rs. 900 crore loan default case, the villa was seized and put up for auction by a group of banks.

Who Owns Kingfisher Villa Now?

In 2017, Bollywood actor and entrepreneur Sachiin Joshi, along with his wife Urvashi Sharma, bought the villa for Rs. 73.01 crore—much less than the reserve price of over Rs. 90 crore. The couple renamed it King’s Mansion. The villa spans over 12,350 sq. ft. and sits on a lush three-acre plot, complete with gardens, dance floors, private pools, and artificial ponds.

Mallya’s UB City Penthouse — A Dream Never Lived

Apart from the Goa villa, Mallya also built a luxurious 40,000 sq. ft. penthouse atop Kingfisher Tower in Bengaluru. With a helipad, private pool, and sky-high views, it was one of the most expensive properties in India, estimated at Rs. 170 crore. Sadly, he never got to live there before fleeing the country.