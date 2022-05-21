Bollywood divas rock Hijab look amid ‘Hijab Controversy’ in India

Mumbai: Bollywood, which is known for its unique take on social issues, is currently delivering several projects depicting actresses in hijab and burqa. Filmmakers and actresses, alike, are increasingly taking up Muslim characters amidst the growing anti-Muslim hate crime in India. Considering the current political environment in India, is this move a bold political statement or just a trick to gain the audience’s attention? While we may not know the answer, we do know that these characters are on the receiving end of a lot of love.

Check out these actresses who recently rocked the Burqa look.

Parineeti Chopra

The ‘Ishaqzaade’ actress Parineeti Chopra recently took to Instagram to share a video of herself, donning a hijab and burqa in freezing temperature. While the key details of her upcoming stint are not known yet, we surely do know that Parineeti can rock a burqa look effortlessly.

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza is popular for her tasteful acting in films like ‘Thappad’, ‘Parineeta’, ‘Sanju’ and many more. With Zee 5 web series ‘Kaafir’, she portrayed the role of a hijabi for the first time and now she is all set to put on a burqa for Taapsee Pannu’s Dhak Dhak. Photos of Dia Mirza wearing a burqa and hijab have been doing the rounds on the internet and fans cannot stop swooning over her new look.

Rashmika Mandanna

Tollywood actress Rashmika Mandanna rose to national fame after the success of Pushpa: The Rise, where she starred alongside Allu Arjun. In the first look of a yet-to-be-titled film by Hanu Raghavapudi, the actress can be seen sporting a Hijab, combat boots, wide-legged pants and a multicoloured sweater as she walks across a burning car, in a riot hit area.

Fatima Sana Sheikh

On May 13, Fatima Sana Shaikh was introduced to the world as a hijabi Kashmiri woman in Amazon Prime Video’s Modern Love Mumbai. Portraying the role of Lalzari in the anthology series, Fatima has won millions of hearts with her acting skill and modest look, alike.

Below are some of the actresses who previously donned the modest look in Bollywood films.

Alia Bhatt

One of the most versatile actresses of Bollywood, Alia Bhatt has some outstanding movies in her portfolio including ‘Gully Boy’ (2019). Sporting a hijab, the uninhibited and fearless Safeena Firdausi is till date the most loved character by fans. She also played the role of Sehmat in Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi where she was seen wearing a burqa in quite many scenes.

Konkana Sen Sharma

Alankrita Shrivastava’s Lipstick Under My Burkha had broken the internet in 2016 for touching upon sensitive and taboo topics. Konkana Sen Sharma who played the role of Shireen Aslam had also garnered a lot of love and criticism for donning a burqa and breaking the shackles of societal norms.