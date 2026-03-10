Bollywood filmmaker backs Vijay–Trisha dating rumours, calls for privacy

Hyderabad: Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan have been making headlines ever since they were seen together at a wedding reception in Chennai. Their appearance has triggered discussion on social media, especially at a time when Vijay’s personal life is also making headlines. Rumours linking the two stars have been circulating for years, but the recent event has pushed the speculation to a new level.

Vikram Bhatt comes out in support

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt has now shared his views on the ongoing rumours. In a long Instagram note posted on March 9, he said he does not know whether the reports about Vijay and Trisha are true. However, he said he admires the ‘idea of people being honest about their feelings and not hiding love as if it is something wrong’.

What Vikram Bhatt said

In his note, Vikram wrote “There has been a great deal of noise about the personal lives of Vijay and Trisha Krishnan. I do not know whether the rumours online are true or not. But if they are, then I feel compelled to say a few things. “My recent incarceration has made me understand the value of freedom. What it is to crave a cup of tea that is not going to come. What it is to hunt for a tube of toothpaste. What it is to wait for seven in the evening, when the bail applications come in.” “But there is a worse incarceration. It is the incarceration of the human soul. The incarceration of happiness. When two people remain trapped in a relationship that has run its course, but society insists that the relationship must continue; that too is a prison.” “I have been on both sides of that equation. I have been somebody’s fool, and I have been fooled. In other words, I have been there. Done that. Got the T-shirt. The human heart is fallible. It goes where it finds happiness. It came together to find happiness and its going away to find happiness.” “Speaking for myself, I would walk out of a loveless relationship. I might walk out with money. I might walk out with property. But most importantly, I would walk out with my honour and my dignity.” “I find something admirable in Vijay and Trisha. There is dignity in not pretending that something does not exist. There is dignity in not hiding love as though it were something sinful.” “We all know the other kind of life that people live.Men who run anonymous profiles on dating sites. Men who delete their messages before they get home.” “Men who spend afternoons with women they will never respect enough to acknowledge publicly. And yet it is often these very people who sit in judgment over others.” “Individually, most of us are compassionate people. We understand weakness. We understand heartbreak. We understand the complicated nature of love. But something changes when we become a collective. In a crowd, we suddenly become sinless. We become righteous. We become judges. And that is when empathy disappears.” “Their films belong to us. Their personal lives do not. I will always stand for the freedom of the human heart. They have a right to live and to love.”

Vijay reacts to recent controversy

Amid the growing rumours, Vijay recently addressed the issue at a public event. Without going into details, he told his fans not to worry about the recent problems surrounding him. He said those issues were not worth their stress and that he would handle them himself. Vijay also said it hurts him to see his supporters feel sad because of his personal matters.

So far, neither Vijay nor Trisha has directly confirmed or denied the relationship rumours. Still, their recent appearance together, along with the ongoing divorce-related reports surrounding Vijay, has kept the topic in public discussion. For now, Vikram Bhatt’s message has added a new voice to the conversation, one that calls for empathy, privacy, and respect.